Kāpiti Food Fair given go-ahead in level 2

The Kāpiti Food Fair will be going ahead in level 2 with extra safety measures. Photo / Captured by Friday

With just one month to go, the Kāpiti Food Fair has been given the go-ahead to run in alert level 2 with unrestricted attendance on December 4.

The fair is one of the largest events in Kāpiti, with the event bringing in thousands of people to the district with over 200 vendors.

Being held outside at Mazengarb Reserve which is owned by the Kāpiti Coast District Council, the sign off to run has been given by the council, with Kāpiti police also supporting the event.

"Council has signed off on our decision along with our Covid plan, and in addition to this the Kāpiti police are aware of our decision and will attend on the day," co-owner Helene Judge said.

Over 200 vendors will be selling delicious eats at the Kapiti Food Fair. Photo / Captured by Friday

"It is hugely exciting yet still incredibly stressful to be given the go-ahead as we still have much mahi to do to be ready to deliver a safe and fun experience, implementing our Covid plan with a large group of volunteers that need to be fully briefed."

Established in 2008, the fair is owned and operated by Helene Judge and Jeanine van Kradenburg who have had many sleepless nights as the alert levels have changed over the second half of this year.

When Covid-19 was found in the community Helene said it was devastating, yet not particularly worrying at first, but when it was found to be the Delta variant this changed things.

"It's been exhausting navigating the ever-changing government rules and guidelines and holding back on work and spending for as long as possible in the event that we did need to cancel."

Kāpiti Food Fair event owners and organisers Jeanine van Kradenburg and Helene Judge.

"Coming to this point has been challenging, required much korero and sleepless nights for us as two owners of a privately owned and operated major event," said Jeanine van Kradenburg.

"However, we are committed to running an amazing experience for everyone associated with the fair so adhering to NZ Government Covid-19 safety guidelines has been our top priority."

"The Government provided a lifeline by changing alert level 2 to allow unrestricted attendance with good Covid-19 planning in place so we weighed everything up and decided we can run a save event," Helene said.

While the fair's vision is about making a lasting impression in the hearts, and tummies, of all foodies, they are on a mission to bring visitors into Kāpiti while having a fun and indulgent day out, as well as a safe one.

"We're looking forward to seeing many happy visitors engaging and enjoying the atmosphere that we work hard all year to create, and of course eating something new and delicious.

"Afterwards we feel like a cuppa and a lie down yet there is still plenty to do post the fair to wrap and start all over again in preparation for 2022."

The fair is being held at Mazengarb Reserve on December 4 from 10am-4pm.