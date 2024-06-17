Kapiti Coast District Council customer and community advisor Morag Taimalietane and Marsh New Zealand's Matt Meacham.

Kāpiti Coast District Council customer and community advisor Morag Taimalietane has been selected for an overseas exchange programme to British Columbia, Canada.

The Marsh Overseas Manager Exchange provides a local government professional with a unique opportunity to develop their leadership skills and gain valuable insights from colleagues in Canada.

The programme pairs a New Zealand manager with counterparts in other countries for a short-term exchange.

Through this exchange, Morag will be able to learn new best practices, gain exposure to different approaches, and build professional networks.

Her participation will also benefit the host organisation by offering a fresh perspective on local government challenges.

“I’m absolutely honoured and delighted to receive this award,” Taimalietane said.

“Community-led development is something that I’m incredibly passionate about and I’m looking forward to learning different approaches to how we can better support and empower our community and make a difference.”

The judges were impressed with her accomplishments in community-led development.

“Morag had exceptionally clear objectives for the exchange and how she would fulfil the ambassadorial role,” Marsh corporate principal Matt Meacham said.

“The detail she provided in her application and the clear connections between her goals for the programme and how she would use the experience to benefit both the Kāpiti Coast District Council and the wider community made her the standout applicant.

“This programme is a valuable opportunity for Morag to further her professional development and bring back valuable knowledge to benefit the council and the community.”

The Marsh Overseas Manager Exchange was announced at the Taituarā Excellence Awards and Gala Dinner in Wellington.

Also announced were seven category winners of the 2024 LGFA Taituarā Local Government Excellence Awards, plus a Supreme Award, an emerging leader, three other overseas manager exchanges, and the winning team of a management challenge.

Taituarā — Local Government Professionals Aotearoa is the national membership organisation for local government professionals.

Taituarā supports local government excellence through connection, collaboration, and care for the wellbeing of communities