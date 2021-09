Photo / Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency

A crash on the Kapiti Coast has blocked a section State Highway 1, causing "significant" delays.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency says the highway is closed between Peka Peka and Te Horo and all emergency services are on site.

UPDATE 2PM

SH1 Peka Peka to Te Horo is now #CLOSED in both directions with a detour via Te Horo Beach. Please avoid the area as there are SIGNIFICANT DELAYS in both directions. All services on site. ^IF pic.twitter.com/JexLB1NZcS — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) September 14, 2021

Both sides of the road have been blocked by the incident, and NZTA has set up a detour around Te Horo Beach. However, motorists should expect serious delays in both directions.