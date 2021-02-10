Kākā baby boom: Native bird numbers increasing in Wellington

Three kākā nests have been found at Ōtaki Wilton's Bush. Photo / Supplied

An endangered bird native to New Zealand has seen a baby boom.

Three kākā nests at Ōtari Wilton's bush in Wellington are producing chicks, and numbers are "booming" around the capital.

Ōtari manager Tim Park said the kākā baby boom was the result of increased predator control.

"Kākā were reintroduced to Wellington at Zealandia about 15 years ago and since then they've expanded out and across the city," he said.

"They've actually spread out to reinstate habitat, which is a result of possum and predator control right across the reserves.

The kākā is native to New Zealand. Photo / File

"Without that safety net of predator control, we wouldn't be seeing this resurgence of kākā, so it's really amazing to see the flocking once above our forests."

Kākā particularly liked Ōtari Wilton's bush due to the type of tree, he said.

"They have holes in them so they can actually nest inside the trunk of a tree, they don't have to make a nest out of sticks and branches."

Park said the public could help protect the kākā chicks by keeping their dogs on leashes, as the endangered birds were particularly vulnerable.

Bird is the word at Ōtari Wilton’s Bush where there are three kākā nests currently producing chicks!

It’s super important that you keep your dog on a lead at all times to keep the fledglings safe while they learn to fly and spend time on the ground#OurWellington #TōTātouPōneke pic.twitter.com/EmmtiW5QEu — Wellington City Council (@WgtnCC) February 9, 2021

"Kākā are quite attractive and quite smelly so dogs can be quite attracted to them," he said.

"One of the defence mechanisms they've evolved with is to freeze when they are under threat, that was to hide from predatory birds. So that makes them very susceptible to dogs and other predators."

He said the public should look out for kākā for at least the next few weeks.

"Chicks can be on the ground for quite a few days because they are all hatching and fledging at different times.

"So it is really important to have dogs on leads in Ōtari and the Wellington Botanic Gardens and reserves across the city."

Wellingtonians could also plant the native kōwhai in their backyards if they wanted to attract kākā.