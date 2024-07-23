Advertisement
Kaiti Beach mid-winter swim draws dedicated few

By Wynsley Wrigley
Gary McKenzie (left), Tracey Schwass, Shane Hobbes and Catherine Schwass brave the cool but fine conditions at Kaiti Beach on Sunday as they attempt to reignite the traditional mid-winter swim. Their quick dip raised money for SuperGrans Tairāwhiti. Photo / Wynsley Wrigley

Mid-winter swimmers were small in number but strong in spirit at Kaiti Beach on Sunday.

Stalwart Tracey Schwass, a mid-winter swim participant for more than 30 years and now the event’s principal organiser, is trying to build it back to its former glory.

Four swimmers braved the waves on Sunday afternoon in support of SuperGrans Tairāwhiti while other fundraising efforts included sausage sizzles at The Warehouse.

Schwass said she admired the work of SuperGrans.

“They’re perfect. They’ve done a lot of work recently during all the flooding.”

The new version of the mid-winter swim will support a different cause each year and feature spot prizes after the event.

Schwass has been supporting the mid-winter swim since its glory days when the involvement of IHC and Lions ensured a strong level of participation.

Rebuilding the event had not been easy due to cancellations in recent years, Schwass said.

Participant Shane Hobbes said the event was “Tracey’s baby”.

“She’s been doing it for so long. It’s fun to participate and I enjoy the run-up with the fundraising.

“We are trying to make it big again.

“It would be great to have more people taking part and have more sponsors.”



