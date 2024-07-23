Gary McKenzie (left), Tracey Schwass, Shane Hobbes and Catherine Schwass brave the cool but fine conditions at Kaiti Beach on Sunday as they attempt to reignite the traditional mid-winter swim. Their quick dip raised money for SuperGrans Tairāwhiti. Photo / Wynsley Wrigley

Mid-winter swimmers were small in number but strong in spirit at Kaiti Beach on Sunday.

Stalwart Tracey Schwass, a mid-winter swim participant for more than 30 years and now the event’s principal organiser, is trying to build it back to its former glory.

Four swimmers braved the waves on Sunday afternoon in support of SuperGrans Tairāwhiti while other fundraising efforts included sausage sizzles at The Warehouse.

Schwass said she admired the work of SuperGrans.

“They’re perfect. They’ve done a lot of work recently during all the flooding.”