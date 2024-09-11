In another video, a large group of visibly emotional friends, family and students of a nearby school sing waiata and perform a haka inside the marae.

One family member wrote; “It was the most beautiful thing AJ, you would have loved it.”

“You are so deeply loved! [I] can’t believe you’re gone,” another wrote.

“You’re home now.”

Hundreds gathered on the grounds of Hoani Waititi Marae in West Auckland on Tuesday to farewell the 22-year-old Arthur James Tahere. Photo / Facebook

A death notice for Tahere said he was a “beloved son, brother, nephew and bro”. It said he would visit the West Auckland marae for a short time before departing to another marae in Northland.

On Tuesday, police said they could formally release the name of the victim in Saturday night’s homicide in Kaitāia.

“He was 22-year-old Arthur James Randy Rhodes Honey Boy Kara Tahere of Auckland.

“Our thoughts are with his whānau and friends at this time.”

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old woman, reportedly known to Tahere, was charged with his murder on Sunday.

The accused appeared briefly in Kaitāia District Court on Monday and was granted interim name suppression.

She was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at the High Court at Whangārei early next month.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnson of Northland CIB said police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the alleged murder.

Far North councillor Felicity Foy said the incident was a sad and tragic event and her heart went out to the victim’s neighbours and whānau.

She encouraged people in the tight-knit community to check in on their friends and family.

“We are a community where lots of people know each other when you walk down the street – that’s a really great thing, those strong ties are an asset for our community,” she said.

“I will always encourage the community to pull together in sad times like this.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.