Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Kaitāia homicide: Family, friends farewell victim Arthur James Tahere

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Plans for the country’s biggest Kmart revealed, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump get set to face-off and Queenstown to get gondola transport tech.
  • Arthur James Tahere, 22, died from serious injuries in Kaitāia on Saturday night, prompting a homicide investigation.
  • Tahere’s family and friends held an emotional farewell ceremony at Hoani Waititi Marae in West Auckland.
  • A 29-year-old woman, known to Tahere, has been charged with his murder and is before the courts.

A young man who died after suffering serious injuries in Kaitāia has been farewelled by family and friends in an emotional ceremony at an Auckland marae.

Police were called to Kaitāia Hospital on Saturday after 22-year-old Arthur James Tahere was dropped off with serious injuries about 11.40pm.

He died shortly afterwards and a homicide investigation was launched.

In a video shared online, Tahere’s family could be seen carrying his coffin onto the grounds of Hoani Waititi Marae in West Auckland, where hundreds had gathered on Tuesday morning to pay their respects.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In another video, a large group of visibly emotional friends, family and students of a nearby school sing waiata and perform a haka inside the marae.

One family member wrote; “It was the most beautiful thing AJ, you would have loved it.”

“You are so deeply loved! [I] can’t believe you’re gone,” another wrote.

“You’re home now.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Hundreds gathered on the grounds of Hoani Waititi Marae in West Auckland on Tuesday to farewell the 22-year-old Arthur James Tahere. Photo / Facebook
Hundreds gathered on the grounds of Hoani Waititi Marae in West Auckland on Tuesday to farewell the 22-year-old Arthur James Tahere. Photo / Facebook

A death notice for Tahere said he was a “beloved son, brother, nephew and bro”. It said he would visit the West Auckland marae for a short time before departing to another marae in Northland.

On Tuesday, police said they could formally release the name of the victim in Saturday night’s homicide in Kaitāia.

“He was 22-year-old Arthur James Randy Rhodes Honey Boy Kara Tahere of Auckland.

“Our thoughts are with his whānau and friends at this time.”

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old woman, reportedly known to Tahere, was charged with his murder on Sunday.

The accused appeared briefly in Kaitāia District Court on Monday and was granted interim name suppression.

She was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at the High Court at Whangārei early next month.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnson of Northland CIB said police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the alleged murder.

Far North councillor Felicity Foy said the incident was a sad and tragic event and her heart went out to the victim’s neighbours and whānau.

She encouraged people in the tight-knit community to check in on their friends and family.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We are a community where lots of people know each other when you walk down the street – that’s a really great thing, those strong ties are an asset for our community,” she said.

“I will always encourage the community to pull together in sad times like this.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand