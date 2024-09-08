The Lord of the Rings actor, 85, is at the centre of outrage after he made a string of digs at the royal family – including branding Prince Harry as dim. Video / Sky News

A woman has been arrested following the death of a man in Kaitāia.

Police were called to Kaitāia Hospital about 11.40pm on Saturday after a seriously injured man was dropped off in a vehicle and died shortly after.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnson of Northland CIB said a 29-year-old woman had been arrested and charged with murder and will appear in Kaitāia District Court today.

“Police had been making a number of inquiries to determine the circumstances around the man’s death and arrested a woman last night.”