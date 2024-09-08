A woman has been arrested following the death of a man in Kaitāia.
Police were called to Kaitāia Hospital about 11.40pm on Saturday after a seriously injured man was dropped off in a vehicle and died shortly after.
Detective Inspector Rhys Johnson of Northland CIB said a 29-year-old woman had been arrested and charged with murder and will appear in Kaitāia District Court today.
“Police had been making a number of inquiries to determine the circumstances around the man’s death and arrested a woman last night.”