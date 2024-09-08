Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Woman arrested and charged after death of injured man dropped off at Kaitāia Hospital

Northern Advocate
Quick Read
The Lord of the Rings actor, 85, is at the centre of outrage after he made a string of digs at the royal family – including branding Prince Harry as dim. Video / Sky News

A woman has been arrested following the death of a man in Kaitāia.

Police were called to Kaitāia Hospital about 11.40pm on Saturday after a seriously injured man was dropped off in a vehicle and died shortly after.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnson of Northland CIB said a 29-year-old woman had been arrested and charged with murder and will appear in Kaitāia District Court today.

“Police had been making a number of inquiries to determine the circumstances around the man’s death and arrested a woman last night.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Johnson said it was understood the victim and the woman charged were known to each other.

“As such, we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.”

A number of inquiries are still yet to be completed and the community can expect to see an increased police in the area while these are carried out, he said.

“While at the centre of this investigation is a tragic incident, we are pleased to have been able to bring a quick resolution to the victim’s grieving whānau.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police will provide further details around the identity of the victim when they are in a position to do so.


Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate