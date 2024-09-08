Advertisement
Police investigate death of injured man dropped off at Kaitāia Hospital

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
Police are investigating following the death of a man in Northland overnight.

Officers were called to Kaitāia Hospital about 11.40pm after a seriously injured man was dropped off in a vehicle.

”Sadly, he died a short time later,” Detective Inspector Rhys Johnson said.

Police were making inquiries to determine the circumstances around the man’s death and examining a number of relevant scenes, the detective said.

“The investigation is in its early stages and we are working to locate people who may be able to assist with our inquiries.”

Further information will be released when it becomes available.

