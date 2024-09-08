Police are investigating following the death of a man in Northland overnight.

Officers were called to Kaitāia Hospital about 11.40pm after a seriously injured man was dropped off in a vehicle.

”Sadly, he died a short time later,” Detective Inspector Rhys Johnson said.

Police were making inquiries to determine the circumstances around the man’s death and examining a number of relevant scenes, the detective said.

“The investigation is in its early stages and we are working to locate people who may be able to assist with our inquiries.”