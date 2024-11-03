The Dixon Street Flats in central Wellington are now empty, with no plans announced for the building's future. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Kāinga Ora’s mothballing its Dixon Street Flats in Wellington, with no confirmed plans for what will become of the building.
The flats have a proud history in New Zealand’s social housing story, as the second apartment block to be built by the Government.
Local residents want progress on the site, saying it’s an important asset for the community and is wasted sitting empty.
A “landmark” central Wellington social housing block, once famed for its significance in New Zealand’s social development, is set to be boarded up with no confirmed plans for its future.
In late 2022, Kāinga Ora described the Dixon Street Flats as “old and no longer fit for purpose” and began relocating tenants from the 117 units to other social housing sites. A number of residents refused to leave, claiming they hadn’t been offered adequate alternatives.
In April, 22 tenants remained in the flats despite 90-day notices lapsing. Now, the agency has confirmed it’s relocated all the remaining tenants, clearing the way for the building to be boarded up.
As part of the process Kāinga Ora took one resident to the Tenancy Tribunal, where it was revealed the government department held earthquake concerns about the building and was considering selling it.
McLaren maintains they are still “working through decisions about the future use of the building” but no decisions have yet been made.
The language hasn’t changed since 2022, when the agency said it was then “working through a decision regarding the building’s future”.
McLaren said refurbishment would require “major” work.
“Many parts of the building have reached the end of their life and need replacement.
“As the flats are heritage-listed, we needed to obtain resource consents and reach an agreement with Wellington City Council on how we will protect the building’s visual appearance and heritage status while it remains empty,” she said.
The agency has also faced “significant challenges” with squatters and unauthorised entry into the building, spending $124,012 on security guards between June 3 and August 18.
The Dixon Street Flats have always been used as social housing, being built in the 1940s as a part of the first Labour Government’s state housing programme. They were the second block of apartments to be built, after the first were completed in Berhampore.
The building has the highest level of heritage protection, listed as a Category 1, and is not listed as earthquake-prone on MBIE’s earthquake-prone building register.
Heritage New Zealand describes the building as an “archetype of Modernist apartment blocks in New Zealand” that “marked a new era of domestic architecture”.
The nearby Gordon Wilson Flats were built in the same era as the Dixon Street Flats as part of the Government’s state housing programme. The 11-storey building is now owned by Victoria University and has sat empty on The Terrace for more than a decade.
King said social housing is needed in the inner-city community and contributes to its diversity.
“To have that building in that central location just sitting there boarded up and idle – it’s exactly what we don’t need,” he said.
King said it must remain as social housing, and fears if the building were to be sold and run as private residential apartments it would leave a deficit in affordable housing in the central city.
Ethan Manera is a multimedia journalist based in Wellington. He joined NZME in 2023 and is interested in local issues, politics, and property development in the capital. Ethan is always on the lookout for a story and can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.