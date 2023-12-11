Why vape users are being told to stock up, the big job on the Government’s list this week and Qatar not giving up efforts on peace between Israel and Gaza in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / AP / Face Nation / NZHerald

Auckland Council is refunding Kāinga Ora almost half a million dollars after a Herald investigation revealed a “data entry” error affecting three units in Papatoetoe.

Property rates of more than $150,000 per year were set for two of the Kāinga Ora units on Swaffield Rd, one valued at $700,000 and the other at $550,000. The properties are part of a multi-unit building where other units had rates of about $2000.

The council said the error was “data entry issue, not a system issue”.

Neither Auckland Council nor Kāinga Ora had noticed the error which had been in place since July 1, 2022, resulting in the public housing agency paying $442,513.61 extra in rates for the properties.

The error was only identified after the Herald questioned why the rates were set at 22 per cent and 28 per cent of the properties’ values. After looking into the issue, the council also identified a third Kāinga Ora property with an incorrect rates assessment.

Kāinga Ora has been approached for comment.

Auckland Council’s head of rates valuations and data management, Rhonwen Heath, said the council had not had this type of error before and “of course we will look into ensuring that it is not repeated.

“This was not a fault related specifically to Kāinga Ora or large landlord and was not a system issue that would affect their other properties.”

Kāinga Ora has been overcharged for rates for three Swaffield Rd units. Photo / Google Maps

What the agency was overcharged is only a small fraction of their overall annual rates bill. Auckland Council told the Herald Kāinga Ora’s annual rates figure for 2023/2024 was around $81,924,000.

The requirement to pay rates is not specific to certain Crown agencies, but depends on how the land is being utilised. Certain uses allow the Crown to be excluded from paying rates.

Earlier this year, Auckland Council put rates up by 7.7 per cent along with a 9.5 per cent hike in water bills, which took the combined cost for the average household to $4900 during a cost of living crisis.

In late November, Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown signalled more rates rises in the coming years, as part of his proposed 10-year plan.

Most alarming to Aucklanders will be the mayor’s assurance that rates will have to increase in the short term.

“Despite a reduction in operating costs, rates will need to increase as Auckland Council plays ‘catch-up’ on previous decisions to plug operating gaps using short-term measures,” a statement from the mayor’s office said at the time.