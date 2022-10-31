Kaimai crash victim named

One person died after a two-car crash on State Highway 29 near the Kaimai Range summit on Friday evening. Photo / NZME

One person died after a two-car crash on State Highway 29 near the Kaimai Range summit on Friday evening. Photo / NZME

Police have named 19-year-old Thomas Pukepuke as the person killed in a crash on the Kaimai Ranges last Friday evening.

Pukepuke died after a two-car crash on State Highway 29.

Hato Hone St John was notified of the incident at 4.20pm and two ambulances, a rapid response unit and a rescue helicopter attended the scene.

“We assessed and treated one patient with critical injuries who was flown to Waikato Hospital,” the spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said four fire crews responded to the two-vehicle crash and were at the scene for about half an hour.

The road was closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said that State Highway 29 was closed between Te Poi (SH28) and Tauriko, Tauranga (SH36).