A Rāhui is now in place near Kaikōura out of respect for the five people who died in a shocking charter boat accident at the weekend.

Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura announced yesterday there would be a rāhui from Paia Point to Omihi campground and 500m from the shore.

"The rahui is effective immediately for two weeks. This means that there will be no gathering or taking of kaimoana in this area for a period of two weeks.

"To the grieving families and those involved in Saturday's tragedy, our thoughts, prayers, and love are with you. Nga mihi, Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura."

The incident occurred shortly after 10am on Saturday when the 8.5m Fish Kaikōura charter boat, with 11 people on board, capsized in "perfect, flat" conditions.

Marlborough police acting response manager detective sergeant Michael Whitty said five people were located deceased. The remaining six were assessed by medical personnel, and one was transferred to Christchurch Hospital, where they remained in a stable condition.

Coastguard Kaikōura acting president Neroli Gold told the Herald they were grateful to accept an offer from Brett Cowan, of Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura, to bless their rescue vessel Kaikōura Rescue and the crew that assisted with the rescue and recovery.

The rescue underway at Goose Bay. Photo / Supplied

"The blessing helps us to accept what has happened, to grieve, to remember and to begin to move on."

Heartfelt tributes began to emerge yesterday to those who perished in the accident, including from friends of Susan Cade, who is being remembered as a keen kayaker, photographer and dancer.

Cade's dance teacher Jo Matsis said the Feet with Heat dance academy was devastated to hear of her death.

"I am still in shock. I can't believe it.

"She went so soon. Just last week, she was here at the lesson and she told us next week she's going on her bird-watching trip with the photography club."

Matsis said Cade was a "much loved" community member in Wellington and was also the president of Hutt Valley Community Dance.

Cade's close friend Cathye Haddock also died in the tragedy.

A man stands near the bouquet of flowers placed in the beach at Goose Bay. Tim / Cuff

Haddock, who worked at the Ministry of Education and loved the outdoors, had recently joined the photography society, her husband Peter Simpson said.

"When I saw the news report something had gone wrong, I contacted police and came to know," Simpson told Discovery's AM.

Haddock was a real people person, Simpson said.

"She managed to fit everybody in her world.

Education Outdoors New Zealand (EONZ) shared a tribute to Haddock online, saying the organisation was incredibly sad to hear about her passing.

Haddock had "enormously contributed" to outdoor education and was a passionate and highly skilled outdoor educator.

They said she has been a friend, teacher and wise mentor to many, and would be deeply missed.

The daughter of a Christchurch man killed in the incident said he was an avid photographer and an "amazing dad".

A bouquet of flowers placed in the beach at Goose Bay. Photo / Tim Cuff

She told Stuff her father, Peter Charles Hockley, is believed to have been in the vessel's cabin alongside the four other victims when the accident happened.

"We don't even know who else is dead and who else survived. We just know that dad was one of the ones in the cabin."

Kaikōura District Council Mayor Craig Mackle also shared an emotional message offering condolences from the Kaikōura community and thanking the local response to the tragic accident.

"On behalf of the community of Kaikōura I extend our heartfelt condolences and sorrow to the families, friends and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the tragic events on Saturday."

He thanked the combined response from emergency services and the many locals who supported them to achieve the best outcome possible from the tragic incident.

"Our small community is very tight-knit and a tragic event such as this is felt by everyone. It makes me really proud to see how we all continue to come together and support each other in times of adversity."

Mackle shared a quote from Mother Teresa which he said was sent to him on Sunday morning and feels sums up the situation.

"Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love."