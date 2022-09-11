Kaikōura tragedy: Wellington woman among victims identified

The Queen makes her final journey, Cabinet gets set to make big decisions today and mourning in Kaikōura in the wake of boating tragedy in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The Queen makes her final journey, Cabinet gets set to make big decisions today and mourning in Kaikōura in the wake of boating tragedy in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

One of the five victims of the Kaikōura boating tragedy was a much-loved member of the Wellington community remembered by friends as a keen kayaker, photographer and dancer.

Susan Cade died on board the Fish Kaikōura. She had been with nine other members of the Nature Photography Society when the boat crashed and overturned.

Cade's dance teacher Jo Matsis said the Feet with Heat dance academy was devastated to hear of her death.

"I am still in shock. I can't believe it.

"She went so soon. Just last week, she was here at the lesson and she told us next week she's going on her bird-watching trip with the photography club."

Matsis said Cade was a "much loved" community member in Lower Hutt and was also the president of Hutt Valley Community Dance.

Lower Hutt woman Susan Cade died in the Kaikōura boat accident. She has been remembered for her love of dance, photography and kayaking by friends. Photo / Supplied

Cade often combined her love of photography with kayaking expeditions.

Wellington Sea Kayak Network (WSKN) co-chair Celia Wade-Brown said Cade was experienced and safety-conscious.

"She was a calm person with a good sense of humour and a great deal of knowledge she was very willing to share.

"Last year I enjoyed a paddle with Susan from Petone round Matiu/Somes Island and back."

The next evening WSKN meeting, in October, was already focused on safety and technology, Wade-Brown said.

"This tragedy will add a significant poignancy."

The incident occurred shortly after 10am on Saturday when the 8.5m Fish Kaikōura charter boat, with 11 people on board, capsized in "perfect, flat" conditions.

Marlborough police acting response manager Detective Sergeant Michael Whitty said five people were located deceased. The remaining six were assessed by medical personnel, and one was transferred to Christchurch Hospital, where they remained in a stable condition.

"To lose five lives is devastating and their loss will be felt widely across the country."

This morning Mayor Craig Mackle shared an emotional message offering condolences from the Kaikōura community and thanking the local response to the tragic accident.

"On behalf of the community of Kaikōura I extend our heartfelt condolences and sorrow to the families, friends and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the tragic events on Saturday."

Mackle said they have no new information on what caused the accident and said it was now with Maritime New Zealand which will be undertaking a full investigation.

"We will therefore not speculate on what has happened, but will wait on the outcome of their investigations."

He thanked the combined response from emergency services and the many locals who supported them to achieve the best outcome possible from the tragic incident.

"Our small community is very tight-knit and a tragic event such as this is felt by everyone. It makes me really proud to see how we all continue to come together and support each other in times of adversity."

Mackle shared a quote from Mother Teresa which he said was sent to him on Sunday morning and feels sums up the situation.

"Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love."

Photo from a helicopter circling the upturned vessel in Goose Bay with one person seen on the hull. Photo / Supplied

The vessel had been recovered and several investigations are now under way to ascertain how the accident occurred.

Formal identification of the victims is continuing and police are unable to confirm their identities yet.

"Police's focus remains on supporting everyone involved, including the victims and their families, their local communities, and emergency services personnel."

Cade's close friend Cathye Haddock also died in the tragedy.

Haddock, who worked at the Ministry of Education and loved the outdoors, had recently joined the photography society, her husband Peter Simpson said.

"When I saw the news report something had gone wrong, I contacted police and came to know," Simpson told Discovery's AM.

Haddock was a real people person, Simpson said.

"She managed to fit everybody in her world.

"I have been in contact with Cathye's friend's family who was on the boat and also died.

"There is lot of speculation in the media and I don't know what happened. I am happy with police's process."

Simpson said he hadn't heard from the charter boat operators.

Education Outdoors New Zealand (EONZ) shared an emotional tribute to Haddock online, saying the organisation was incredibly sad to hear about her passing.

The association wrote that Haddock had "enormously contributed" to outdoor education and was a passionate and highly skilled outdoor educator.

"And the writer of the EOTC (Education Outside The Classroom) Guidelines for the Ministry of Education and the Outdoor Safety Manual for the Mountain Safety Council, and conducted national research on EOTC."

They said she has been a friend, teacher, and wise mentor to many of them and will be deeply missed.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Pete, her whānau, and friends. Kua hinga te tōtara o Te Waonui a Tāne - a great tree has fallen in the forest of Tane."

The daughter of a Christchurch man killed in the incident said he was an avid photographer and an "amazing dad".

She told Stuff her father, Peter Charles Hockley, is believed to have been in the vessel's cabin alongside the four other victims when the accident happened. The family learned of his death late Saturday afternoon.

"We don't even know who else is dead and who else survived. We just know that Dad was one of the ones in the cabin."