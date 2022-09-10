Two people have died after a boat with 11 people on board capsized off Goose Bay, near Kaikōura. Video / Supplied

Two people are dead after a boat with 11 on board capsized off Goose Bay in Kaikōura, the local mayor has confirmed.

Kaikōura mayor Chris Mackle said he believed the boat had collided with a whale.

Mackle said the boat had a group of women aged over 50 on board.

Mackle says he feels sick as the incident unfolds.

He says police divers have arrived and local boats and divers have also been helping.

Mackle says he understands six people have been brought in and are getting treatment.

Kaikoura District councillor Lisa Bond said the incident was "incredibly heartbreaking".

A police spokesperson said they were responding to an incident off Goose Bay in Kaikoura in which a boat has reportedly capsized.

The South Bay slipway was closed to the public while police responded.

Photos of the rescue at Goose Bay. Photo / supplied

A reporter on the shore at Goose Bay said at 1.45pm he could see three boats, two of which looked to be Coastguard vessels, and four helicopters in the vicinity of the overturned vessel.

The overturned vessel was a small boat no larger than 4m.

Two of the helicopters in the air appeared to be Westpac Rescue helicopters.

A St John spokesperson said they had been notified of an incident in the water at Goose Bay late this morning.

The spokesperson said police were in charge of the emergency.

An image on social media shows a number of people on top of the upturned boat, awaiting rescue.

A person on top of the vessel during the rescue operation. Photo / supplied

He understood an emergency response was underway and had seen a helicopter fly into South Bay this morning.

Maritime New Zealand is sending an investigator to the region in the wake of the unfolding tragedy.

A spokesperson said while the compliance and safety organisation was aware of the incident it was not directly involved in the rescue effort.

However, a maritime investigator was now heading to Kaikoura to determine the cause of today's incident.

- additional reporting RNZ