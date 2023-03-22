K-Pop kicks off a week of Korean Culture in Auckland

K-Pop superstars Paul Kim, AleXa and Peakboy. Photo / Dean Purcell

K-Pop star AleXa met fans in Auckland’s High Street yesterday as she prepares for her gig at The Studio tonight and an appearance at the KCAKL (Korean Culture in Auckland) event in Freyberg Square alongside other artists including Paul Kim and Peakboy as part of a free star-studded line-up.

KCAKL takes over the High Street precinct from tomorrow to March 31 as part of the World of Cultures festival that runs at various venues around Tāmaki Makaurau until April 10.

AleXa with fans in Freyberg Square. Photo / Dean Purcell

“Many of our young people are encouraged by their families to experience life outside their country, and many are gravitating to Auckland,” said KCAKLfestival curator Gion Jin.

“Aucklanders come out in huge numbers for Lantern Festival, Diwali and other cultural festivals, so we are super-excited about KCAKL.”

Alongside the K-Pop performances will be Korean food, markets, stalls and exhibitions, showcasing the culture of the 25,000 Koreans who now call Auckland home.

“With KCAKL we want to bring communities to the city centre through the love of everything Korean – music, beauty, travel, food and more.

KCAKL will bring a taste of Korean culture to Auckland as part of the World of Cultures festival. Photo / Dean Purcell

“It will be uplifting to see the heart of the High Street district pumping with K-energy. We encourage all Aucklanders to join us as we celebrate our city’s hugely talented, passionate and innovative Korean community,” said Barbara Holloway Auckland Council city centre place activation principal.

The World of Cultures is a series of more than 70 events around the isthmus celebrating the multicultural diversity of Auckland, running from March 21 to April 10.

The K-Pop free concert will light up Freyberg Square between 5pm and 9pm tomorrow.

Full details can be found at https://www.worldofcultures.co.nz/