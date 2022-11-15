A car left pelted with bullet holes parked at a Haukore St, Tauranga Mongrel Mob home, was allegedly caused by members of the Mongols gang. Photo / Sandra Conchie

A Hamilton jury will begin their deliberations tomorrow over whether nine Mongol members are guilty of about 90 charges.

Justice Melanie Harland finished her summing up this afternoon and instructed the jury to begin on Wednesday at 9am.

Justice Harland has spent the past two days summing up the approximate 12-week trial, which has seen countless adjournments and delays.

Yesterday she began by telling them they will have more than 2000 pages of notes of evidence before detailing the numerous other folders of information that will be made available to them.

Justice Harland outlined that the jury will be given multiple folders covering multiple topics, including the vital question trail, witness evidence, expert evidence, picture books and intercepted communications.

She also noted what wasn’t evidence; including what she was saying and also the Crown and defence closing submissions.

“Although they made submissions about the evidence … that is a matter entirely for you.

“They are simply issues they wish to emphasise on behalf of their clients.”

One of the key aspects she reminded them of was that they were the deciders of the facts and how much weight – if any – to give the evidence they have heard.

At the centre of those facts was the evidence of the Crown’s key witness, who it described as so reliable he could have been an expert, while defence counsel labelled him a “liar”.

The defence says he had a motive to lie and did lie.

Whether he did or not will be up to the jury to decide as they work to get verdicts on the charges for each defendant, totalling around 180 separate verdicts.

“How you do it and how much time you need is a matter for you.

“I appreciate that you have been involved for a long period of time but it’s fundamentally important to all of the parties involved, the crown and defendants, that you take the time you need to reach a just decision because justice isn’t delivered under pressure or in a hurry.”



