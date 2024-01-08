Coroner releases findings from fatal crash, Donald Trump downplays Capitol attack as three more rioters are arrested and hot sunny weather forecast as many return to work in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

A concertgoer at recent hip-hop festival Juicy Fest had part of his ear bitten off in a violent confrontation with another man.

It is understood the scuffle at North Harbour Stadium on January 6 was gang-related with the ear-biting following the man pulling a gang sign to the other.

A witness to the incident said there was a large number of people with gang tattoos who were “intent on causing trouble” and making their presence known.

“One guy who had pulled a Black Power sign was involved in a fight and ended up having part of his ear bitten off by a Mob member and had to be taken to hospital,” one concertgoer said.

“This altercation was simply watched by the security with no intervention.”

Police confirmed one person had “injuries to their ear” but said “no formal complaint had been received at this time”.

“The individual concerned was given medical attention.”

The concertgoer was concerned to see gang members trying to pick fights with people wearing anything resembling rival gang colours.

One woman with a mongrel mob tattoo was “trying to fight anyone” and started harassing a woman only because she was wearing a blue dress.

The concertgoer said the situation was inflamed further when headline act T-Pain took to the stage dressed in red and told the crowd to “represent their hood.

“This made it worse because he would have seen the fights from the corporate box area during the night,” the concert-goer said.

“Yet he got on stage and told everyone to “rep” which hood they were from. This was inflammatory and it could have resulted in mass brawls.”

Michael Rickards, Waitematā East Area Police, confirmed there had been 12 people arrested at the North Harbour Stadium concert.

An altercation also occurred at the Wellington Juicy Fest, with a police officer hit with a bottle, assault and multiple arrests.

Most of these arrests were for assault, fighting and disorderly behaviour.

Additionally, a number of other people were refused entry or evicted due to their level of intoxication.

Several people were treated by medical staff at the concert for intoxication and minor injuries.

Despite these incidents, Police found that most of the attendees were reasonably well-behaved.

Approximately 10,000 people attended the event which included performances by two-time Grammy-nominated American singer, songwriter and actress Keri Hilson, T Pain, T.I, Bone Thugs N Harmony, The Game, Ashanti, Mase and YG.

An attendee at the Wellington Juicy Fest event described that as being “overrun by gang members - especially in the VIP section.

Police moved to break up an apparent gang confrontation at Juicy Fest Wellington in the GA section.

“We had been really excited leading up to it … once we got in the huge Mongrel Mob presence was very concerning... the VVIP section seemed like it was mostly Mongrel Mob gang members.

The man said he and his wife had been looking forward to the event for months but ended up leaving early after he was hit in the back of the head with a full beer can.

He estimated he saw at least four major fights before leaving at 8.30pm.

The police said six arrests were made at the festival in Wellington due to fighting and disorderly behaviour, but the crowd of around 15,000 were “largely well-behaved”.

The organisers of the festival have been contacted for further comment.



