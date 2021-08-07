Judith Collins says National can rebuild for an 'easily winnable' election

National Party leader Judith Collins addresses the National Party annual conference at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau. Photo / Jason Oxenham

National Party leader Judith Collins addresses the National Party annual conference at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau. Photo / Jason Oxenham

National leader Judith Collins unveiled seven big policy areas where she thinks Labour is failing and National can build its reputation for an "easily winnable" election in 2023.

Collins' prediction came with a caveat - the election was only winnable if National "focuses on the things that matter to New Zealand – to those kiwis who deserve more.".

The prediction came in Collins' keynote address at her party's conference in South Auckland.

Collins said she wanted to focus on lifting incomes, growing the technology and getting houses built.

That was followed by a focus on the safety of New Zealanders, educating kiwis to succeed globally, making communities safe and reversing the growth of gangs, and ensuring quality healthcare and mental healthcare.

"Labour is a party that is failing to deliver in almost every area that matters to New Zealand and New Zealanders.

"They're rushing through changes and making announcements they didn't campaign on and without New Zealanders having their say," Collins said.

Each of those policy areas feed into Collins' "demand the debate" campaign. The speech called for a " debate on 'How do we lift incomes so New Zealanders can raise a family and get ahead?'"

It went on to call for a debate on "'How do we nurture a growing tech sector that creates more and better paying jobs and competes on the world stage?'

And - with several calls to debate in between - the speech finished with a call to debate "How do we ensure we have a quality healthcare and mental health service that retains skilled medical professionals and treats Kiwis on time?"

Those policy areas will frame Collins' two year journey to the election campaign in 2023 - a journey that could see her challenged for the party leadership before the election.

Collins said that "over the next two years we will engage with experts and the public and you, our members, to develop solutions."