Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Judith Collins on cancelled interviews and that 35 per cent remark

3 minutes to read
National Leader Judith Collins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National Leader Judith Collins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Country

National Party leader Judith Collins says she is happy to talk to the media, as long as she gets to discuss "important issues".

Collins pulled out of her weekly appearance on RNZ's Morning Report, after

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.