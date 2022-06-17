Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

John Roughan: Labour's go-to guy Chris Hipkins proved his worth in Covid, now to lead police

5 minutes to read
As Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins proved his mettle. Here's hoping he can do the same as Police Minister, writes John Roughan. Photo / Mark Mitchell

As Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins proved his mettle. Here's hoping he can do the same as Police Minister, writes John Roughan. Photo / Mark Mitchell

John Roughan
By
John Roughan

Opinion Writer

OPINION

Chris Hipkins is the go-to guy again. His pandemic job done, he has been handed the Police portfolio in the Cabinet reshuffle this week to deal with another worrying infestation, gangs with guns.

Every

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.