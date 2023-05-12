Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

John Roughan: Final reflections on ‘doing my bit’

John Roughan
By
4 mins to read
John Roughan: Industrial action is irresponsible in this climate. How does it convince parents and pupils that it is important to attend school every day? Photo / Emma Houpt

John Roughan: Industrial action is irresponsible in this climate. How does it convince parents and pupils that it is important to attend school every day? Photo / Emma Houpt

OPINION:

Had anyone told me when I began writing a weekly column that it would still be running 27 years later, continuing in retirement from the Herald, I would have said a quarter of a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand