Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

John Hawkes: Property obsession blocks New Zealand's productivity

4 minutes to read

Despite Labour sweeping to electoral victory and allowing it to govern alone, it appears to be hamstrung on property investment. Photo / Michael Cunningham

NZ Herald
By: John Hawkes

OPINION

New Zealanders' excessive investment in property continues to damage the productive sector.

Kiwis trading in increasingly expensive houses has been likened to a Ponzi or pyramid scheme, in which returns given to early participants

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.