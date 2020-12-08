Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Stephen Jack: Can the public sector become a transformational leader?

5 minutes to read

The public sector of New Zealand has provided rich pickings for satirists in the past. Photo / Warren Buckland, File

NZ Herald
By: Stephen Jack

OPINION:

Research between lockdowns this year revealed 59 per cent of organisations lack a strategy to develop digital talents, 58 per cent don't have a centralised budget for digital transformation and only 3 per cent

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.