Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

John Gascoigne: Paradise lost - NZ's tragic story of economic decline

4 minutes to read
The cost of living crisis hits Kiwis. Video / NZ Herald

The cost of living crisis hits Kiwis. Video / NZ Herald

NZ Herald
By John Gascoigne

OPINION

The satisfaction of living in one of the safest, richest, and most progressive nations on the planet is simply a distant memory for a dwindling number of elderly New Zealanders.

In fact, New Zealand's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.