A former Waikato firearms officer who said police shooting victim Joel Buckley “made the hairs raise on the back of her neck” says she never got enough information to follow up her initial “gut instinct” concerns when first meeting him at a firearm buy-back event.
An Independent Police Conduct Authority report into his death found the fatal shooting was justified, but there were “significant” firearm licensing failures, including giving back a seized weapon to the shooter and not acting on earlier concerning behaviour.
Two days before the July 14, 2021 shooting, Buckley’s estranged wife had also gone to police about threats of a mass shooting he had been making his intention to die in an armed confrontation with police.
A coroner’s inquest began on Friday into the 42-year-old’s death with the evidence of former Waikato arms officer Louise Pareanga frequently referred to by witnesses.
On Friday, Detective Constable Brodie McQuilkin said he was so concerned by Buckley’s presentation when he and his colleague visited him five months before the shooting that he videoed the interaction and sent it to Pareanga and two others to action.
Nothing was ever done.
Pareanga, who no longer works for police, has begun giving her evidence and explained how she worked at police buy-back events in 2021 as a safety handler.
“I had nothing to go [on] and therefore couldn’t act on revoking his license.”
Then on July 12, two days before the shooting, Buckley’s estranged wife arrived at the station.
Pareanga sat with her, and “she has been rambling about Joel” and was shown text messages and photos of the firearms he had in his possession.
Pareanga asked her some questions, along with a detective, about Buckley’s firearms and the threats he’d made. She then briefed her supervisor and began the process of suspending Buckley’s licence.
“This information escalated up the chain of command to form a plan around Joel and how to deal with the situation.
“I couldn’t do anything prior to this day since there wasn’t any evidence of Joel’s behaviour or actions ... [I] couldn’t progress with an investigation until I knew [estranged wife] was making a statement because without it we couldn’t proceed.”
Genevieve Haszard, counsel for Buckley’s estranged wife, asked if her observations at the buy-back were put into the police system, NIA.
Pareanga said it was an amnesty event and any observations were to be “impartial”.
Coroner’s counsel Chris Gudsell put to her that although she had sat with Buckley on the day of that Te Kūiti buy-back event she hadn’t recorded anything about her interaction with him, and asked if that was because she had no concerns.
“Correct,” she replied.
He also queried her description of Buckley’s partner at the time as “under his control and very demure” being just based on her observation.
“Yes,” she said. “It was just an observation I made at the time.”