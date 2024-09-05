Police have been appealing to the public for any information on the mother of eight’s death, including sightings of a vehicle of interest. While police have publicly been treating Sione-Lauaki’s death as unexplained, her family have told the Herald police informed them they thought she was a victim of foul play.

Sione-Lauaki’s widower Jared Sione-Lauaki responded to the Herald late yesterday afternoon saying he wasn’t aware of the imminent police announcement.

Jo Sione-Lauaki and her widower Jared Sione-Lauaki.

The dead woman’s sister-in-law Matilda Kahotea said she hadn’t been told about the planned press conference and didn’t know why it was taking place.

“[Jared] and the sisters, we’ve been keeping in touch with each other regularly but I don’t know if they’ve heard about this one.”

Jared Sione-Lauaki had been called into the police station on Wednesday, but there was no discussion about any breakthrough, Kahotea said.

“[It was] just over a few items, but nothing major … from what we know going over a few things they’ve already discussed with him.”

After police announced the mother’s “unexplained” death, Jared Sione-Lauaki told the Herald he’d woken to a single-word text message of “Help” from his wife before her body was found on the beach later that day.

The dairy farm worker didn’t receive the text until he woke at 5.15am, but couldn’t tell when it had been sent because his phone had been on flight mode. He repeatedly tried to call and text his wife before going to work, then leaving early to look for her with his daughter.

Sione-Lauaki's widower Jared Sione-Lauaki, pictured at her tangi, has been subject to rumours he was involved in his late wife's death but denies this. Photo / Alex Burton

After searching unsuccessfully, the pair reported Sione-Lauaki missing to police, he said.

Jared Sione-Lauaki later told the Herald he wanted people to “just cut the rumours out”, after speculation online and offline about what happened when the 38-year-old disappeared after telling her husband she was going to the beach late on August 1.

“I didn’t hurt my wife. I was at home asleep with my babies … the police have ruled me out as a suspect, 100% from the start.”

He’s a member of Black Power, but they didn’t have any enemies, he said.

“We’re not all a**holes, we all have hearts and emotions and it’s not everything that you see on telly … when I was out in the community I always smiled, I can mingle with just about anybody, regardless of who I am.”

He said his partner of 21 years and wife of “seven or eight” years was “loud, bubbly and very, very, very stubborn” as well as “vibrant and beautiful”.

“She loved her kids, [and] she loved me, regardless if I was a bit of a bastard.”

