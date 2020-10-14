Jellicoe Park death: Four more arrests made over homicide of 21-year-old Nigel Fuatimu

Four more people have been arrested in connection to the death of a 21-year-old man in Auckland.

Nigel Fuatimu was with friends, socialising and playing music in Jellicoe Park around 11pm on October 3 before the attack.

Despite efforts to save Fuatimu, he died at the scene.

Police have arrested four men this week in connection to his death, all aged in their 20s.

Two were arrested on Monday while the other pair were arrested yesterday.

All four will appear in the Manukau District Court over the next two weeks.

The victim and his friends were at a property playing music before they moved to the park.

Items of interest were removed from the park, but policedid not specifically address whether a weapon was involved in the attack.

Adkin said the attack was "an absolutely tragic event for the Fuatimu family".

The four men arrested will likely face further charges, Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, Counties Manukau Police said.

The victim and his friends were at a property playing music before they moved to the park.

Items of interest were removed from the park, but police did not specifically address whether a weapon was involved in the attack.

The attack was "an absolutely tragic event for the Fuatimu family," Adkin said last week.

"They are completely devastated to lose a much-loved son and brother," Adkin said.