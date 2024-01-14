Jayden Mamfredos-Nair was last seen alive on the evening of Friday, April 21. Photo / NZ Police

Jayden Mamfredos-Nair was last seen alive on the evening of Friday, April 21. Photo / NZ Police

Three men accused of killing Jayden Mamfredos-Nair last year are set to appear in court charged with murder the week after his body was found.

The trio are scheduled to appear late on Monday morning at the North Shore District Court, where there is a heightened police presence ahead of the hearing.

Supporters of the defendants and the family of Mamfredos-Nair are expected to be present in the public gallery.

Court documents state the men are all jointly charged with murdering the 19-year-old on April 21 at Orewa, the day he was reported missing. One defendant is aged 20 while the other two are 26.

At the weekend, police announced they had found the teenager’s body at a Dairy Flat Property and charged two men with his murder. A third was arrested and charged about a day later.

Mamfredos-Nair was reported missing from West Auckland on April 24 last year. The police investigation officially became a homicide inquiry in August.

He was last seen with two others at Birdwood Reserve in Rānui three days before he was reported missing, Detective Inspector Callum McNeill said.

The teenager was seen entering a black 2022 Toyota Hilux, later searched by police.

As part of the investigation- dubbed Operation Violin - a Dairy Flat property in North Auckland was scoured by police in October.

They were seen using a ground-scanning device and examining a driveway and grassed area. Police said they had also sought the help of a body deposition expert who had previously worked with the Australian Federal Police.

West Auckland teenager Jayden Mamfredos-Nair was missing for the better part of a year before his body was found last week. Photo / NZ Police

On Wednesday, a further search at a Dairy Flat property uncovered the teenager’s body.

“This now brings an end to the search for Jayden, which has been ongoing for more than eight months,” McNeill said.

“I would like to acknowledge the absolute determination of the investigation team, who from day one have never given up in their work to locate Jayden and to bring about answers for his whānau.”







