Reverend John Hebenton with one of St George’s Anglican Church's stained glass windows depicting a scene from the battle. Photo / Sarah Webb

A significant moment in the history of Tauranga is being marked today.

The historic St George’s Anglican Church in Gate Pā will host a solemn service commemorating the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Gate Pā, also known as Te Pakanga o Pukehinahina.

The gathering is to honour all those who fought and died and the consequences of the battle for ngā iwi o Tauranga Moana.

The gathering is to honour all those who fought and died and the consequences of the battle for ngā iwi o Tauranga Moana.

The service will start at 4pm, as that’s the time of day back on April 29, 1864, when the British forces began their march up Pukehinahina.

“We will hear an account of the battle and then have a time of silent reflection with images playing,” Anglican Parish of Gate Pā vicar, Reverend John Hebenton, said.

“At 4.30pm, the bell will be rung 60 times to remember the about 60 men who lost their lives in the battle. We will finish with prayers/karakia for the future of our city,” Hebenton said.

The battles at Pukehinahina (Gate Pā)W and Te Ranga were part of the New Zealand Wars, a series of armed conflicts that took place in New Zealand from 1845 to 1872 between Māori and British forces.

The Battle of Gate Pā is one of many battles that took place during the New Zealand Wars, which started in Wairau at the top of the South Island, with major battles in Taranaki and Waikato before the battles in Tauranga.

General Duncan Cameron led the British troops into battle, with more than 1600 men. Cameron Rd was named after him.

The Battle of Gate Pā has captured people’s imagination for two reasons - firstly, because of the defeat of an elite force of professional British soldiers by Māori, and secondly, because of the honourable conduct of Māori towards the dead and wounded soldiers.

St George’s Anglican Church was built on the battle site about 118 years ago as a memorial to those involved and the descendants of those on the British side of the campaign.

The story of both the battles and the aftermath are usually told at the church during the months leading up to April 29, to offer ways the people can hear about, engage with and reflect upon these stories and what they mean for those living in Tauranga Moana.

In 2014 huge gatherings commemorated the 150th anniversary of the battles of Gate Pā and Te Ranga with some very significant events held on the actual days of the battles.

Today, on the 160th anniversary, a rededication ceremony was held at 6.15am with the unveiling and blessing of the recently refurbished Gate Pā pou.

At 12pm, a ceremony was held at the Otamataha/Mission Cemetery in Marsh St. Markers were placed on the graves of those members of the 68th Durham Light Infantry who fell at Gate Pā and the ensuing battle at Te Ranga.

The service at 4pm today at St George’s Anglican Church will be followed by refreshments in the church lounge.

Remembering Te Pakanga o Pukehinahina – The Battle of Gate Pā – 160th Commemoration - will be held at St George’s Church, 1 Church Street, Tauranga at 4pm on Monday, April 29.

