Detective Inspector Callum McNeill, of Waitematā CIB speaks to media in relation to the investigation to locate missing man Jayden Mamfredos-Nair.

Armed police are executing a search warrant at a Head Hunters gang pad as part of their investigation into the homicide of West Auckland man Jayden Mamfredos-Nair, who has been missing nearly six months.

A fleet of emergency service vehicles can be seen lining Young Access Rd, at the top of Auckland’s North Shore, with armed officers blocking an intersection.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill of the Waitematā criminal investigation branch said police were to search an address in Dairy Flat in the hopes of finding 19-year-old Mamfredos-Nair’s body.

“New information had led the investigation team to an address on Young Access Rd, which is currently occupied by members of the Head Hunters gang,” McNeill said.

“There will be an increased number of police in the Dairy Flat area while this search warrant is conducted.

Waitematā CIB Detective Inspector Callum McNeill.

“However, we can confirm there is no risk to the public in relation to this.”

Mamfredos-Nair went missing on April 21.

He was last seen at Birdwood Reserve, Massey, when he got into a car with two men linked to the Head Hunters. Those two men have not co-operated with police investigations.

Police are again asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Jayden Mamfredos-Nair was last seen at Birdwood Reserve, Massey, when he got into a car with two men linked to the Head Hunters. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“It has now been almost six months since Jayden was reported missing and we know that there are people in our community who know what happened to him,” McNeill said.

“As time goes on and [gang] allegiances change, we urge those with information to come forward anonymously.

Police are set to reveal new information on the mystery disappearance of West Auckland teenager Jayden Mamfredos-Nair. Photo / NZ Police

“It’s time to tell us where he is so he can be returned to his grieving whānau.”

McNeill said he was confident police would make arrests in the “near future”.

Police said if anyone had information on Mamfredos-Nair’s whereabouts, they could contact their 105 number and reference Operation Violin.

Information can also be provided online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, reference 230424/9683. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Mamfredos-Nair’s family reported him missing on April 24. He was seen at a petrol station on Lincoln Rd three days earlier about 8pm. He was wearing a black and white jacket, navy blue trousers, grey running shoes and a black hat.

About 45 minutes later, at 8.45pm on April 21, he was dropped off at Birdwood Reserve. Mamfredos-Nair then got into a 2022 black Toyota Hilux. Police have since found the vehicle and “thoroughly” examined it for clues.

McNeill said police were considering his meeting with the Head Hunters-linked men could have been a drug deal gone wrong: “That’s something we are investigating, absolutely.”

“Police have identified these two associates, who are known to us, and they have been spoken to.

“All we can say is he [Mamfredos-Nair] has arranged to meet these individuals at this location.

Mamfredos-Nair’s friends and family had earlier shared social media posts offering a reward to people who had information on his whereabouts.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.