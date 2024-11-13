The man killed Mewa Singh, 60, in Christchurch's Linwood Park in April 2023. Photo / George Heard
Jayden Kahl was sentenced to prison after killing a stranger in a Christchurch park he mistakenly believed was trying to kidnap his son.
Kahl immediately appealed his sentence, which was successful on Wednesday, November 13.
His jail sentence has been replaced with 11 months of home detention.
The man who killed a stranger he wrongly believed was trying to kidnap his son will now serve home detention after successfully appealing his jail sentence.
Jayden Kahi killed grandfather and Indian tourist Mewa Singh with a single punch outside Linwood Park in April 2023. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
In October he was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment after Judge Justice Melanie Harland took a starting point of five years and considered factors including his mental health, guilty plea and remorse.
Kahi appealed and on Wednesday the Court of Appeal substituted his jail sentence with 11 months’ home detention.
Kahi argued his jail sentence was manifestly excessive and Justice Harland’s starting point was too high.
While the Court of Appeal judges Justices Frances Cooke, Sally Fitzgerald and Pheroze Jagose didn’t accept this point, they did accept error in sentencing Kahi on the basis that when he returned to the park he had the intention to cause serious harm to Singh. They agreed with the High Court Judge that it was a difficult case.
“It must be remembered that the victim was an entirely innocent member of the community who was doing no more than assisting a young child who had been abandoned by his father. That the consequence of his community-spirited actions was the loss of his life is a tragedy,” the Court of Appeal said.
The Judges said given Kahi’s mental state at the time of the offending, his level of culpability was reduced.
The summary said Singh suffered a skull fracture and internal bleeding and died at Christchurch Hospital two days later.
At Kahi’s sentencing last month, Crown prosecutor Christina Hallaway said Kahi’s offending had caused Singh’s family “never-ending harm”, and that they would continue to grieve for the rest of their lives.
“The victim had done nothing to provoke the confrontation. There is nothing to suggest the victim did anything but try to help the defendant’s son,” she said.
Kahi’s lawyer, Anselm Williams, said his client had a great deal of remorse.
“He’s accepted his actions have caused the death of an individual,” he said.
In a victim impact statement read to the court last month, Singh’s son said he was still struggling with the loss of his father.