Whatitiri Whakaruru was allegedly murdered at an accommodation complex in Hāwera, South Taranaki.

Whatitiri Whakaruru was allegedly murdered at an accommodation complex in Hāwera, South Taranaki.

The man accused of fatally stabbing Whatitiri Whakaruru at an accommodation complex has appeared in court to answer a charge of murder.

Today, Jamie Slater, who also goes by the name of Jamie Shippey, appeared in the High Court at New Plymouth via audio-visual link from prison custody.

The public gallery was almost at capacity with Whakaruru’s whānau, who had with them a photo of the victim.

Justice Dale La Hood acknowledged their presence and thanked them for being there.

When Slater, 46, first appeared on screen, he made a few incoherent comments before going off camera. He then sat for the remainder of the appearance with his head down and his face concealed.

Whakaruru, 26, died on April 22 this year after suffering serious injuries at an accommodation complex made up of private rentals and emergency housing on Gladstone St in Hāwera, South Taranaki.

Slater was subsequently charged with murder (stabbing/cutting weapon).

In court, defence lawyer Nathan Bourke entered a deemed not-guilty plea on behalf of Slater.

Bourke said since the incident, Slater had spent time in the intensive care unit before being moved to the New Plymouth remand centre and then back to hospital.

There was also confusion over which prison he was later held in and, as a result, it had been difficult for his lawyers to speak with him.

Crown prosecutor Cherie Clarke said the investigation was still in its early phase and Slater had made a partial statement.

Justice La Hood remanded Slater into custody until a tentative trial date of June 9, 2025.

He will next appear in court on July 19.

Following Whakaruru’s death, his whānau and friends shared messages on social media acknowledging his passing.

One described the situation as “surreal, raw and tender” while others paid tribute to Whakaruru, known as “Whatz”, describing him as humble, positive and as being “bright-eyed, gorgeous and clever”.

Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 as a news director and Open Justice reporter. She has been a reporter since 2014 and previously worked at Stuff where she covered crime and justice, arts and entertainment, and Māori issues.