Police have arrested a man over the death of a 26-year-old following an incident at a Hāwera address on Monday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Debbie Gower said police were notified of a disorder-related incident at a property on Gladstone Rd at 10.17pm. One person died after suffering serious injuries.

The 26-year-old has been named by police as Whatitiri Whakaruru from Hāwera.

“We continue to support his family at this distressing time and offer them our sincere condolences,” Gower said.

A 46-year-old man from Hāwera has been arrested in relation to the death.

“Police and Forensic Scientists are continuing with the scene examination,” Gower said.

Gower said police are not seeking anyone else in relation to Whakaruru’s death, but are appealing for any information that can assist the homicide investigation.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen anything on Gladstone Rd on Monday night between the hours of 9:30pm and 11pm.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105, or make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” and reference the file number 240423/5202.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.