New ZealandUpdated

Jack Frost arrives early for the South Island, temps plummet below zero and snow falls

Mt Roy looking over Lake Wanaka on Tuesday morning. Photo / Supplied

Winter has arrived slightly early in the South Island, with freezing temperatures and dumps of snow in many places this morning.

A midnight storm dumped about a centimetre of snow onto the Porters Alpine Resort near Castle Hill near Arthurs Pass early this morning.

And parts of inland Otago woke to below-zero temperatures - down to -3.2C.

Porters operations manager Blair James hoped the cold snap was an early indicator of good snowfall this season.

He said the dump marked two weeks in a row of snowfall and cold temperatures - weather which makes him hopeful for a good season to come.

The lowest temperature in Otago at 7.30am today was at Oturehua at -3.2C.

Ophir dropped to -0.8C, Wanaka -0.6C and Omarama, Naseby and Glenorchy hit -0.5C.

Elsewhere around the south the weather was just as crisp.

"A frosty start to the day for most South Islanders," said MetService this morning.

"Currently, Alexandra is -0.1C, Aoraki Mt Cook -0.9C and Pukaki -3.4C."

MetService said maximum temperatures today will be "cooler than average for this time of year" for many spots across the South Island.

Mt Hutt Ski field on Tuesday morning. Photo / supplied
The agency said Dunedin, Queenstown and Wanaka will all only touch the 10C mark.

"So be sure to keep your coat and scarf on hand," a forecaster tweeted.

