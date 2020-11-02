Jacinda Ardern's new Cabinet: The full line-up and portfolios.

Video will play in

2 Nov, 2020 01:00 AM 5 minutes to read

Jacinda Ardern has announced her new Cabinet line-up, which includes a raft of new positions for ministers.

Grant Robertson has been named as Deputy Prime Minister and Andrew Little, formerly the Minister of Justice, has been named as Health Minister.

The Prime Minister also demoted Phil Twyford after the last term's KiwiBuild fiasco - he's a minister out of Cabinet, with the disarmament portfolio.

Chris Hipkins will hold the new portfolio of Minister for Covid-19 Response, which will include many facets including testing, managed isolation, and border management. He keeps Education and Leader of the House.

The full Cabinet line-up

1) Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern

• Prime Minister

• Minister for National Security and Intelligence

• Minister for Child Poverty Reduction

• Minister Responsible for Ministerial Services

• Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage

2) Hon Grant Robertson

• Deputy Prime Minister

• Minister of Finance

• Minister for Infrastructure

• Minister for Racing

• Minister for Sport and Recreation

3) Hon Kelvin Davis

• Minister for Māori Crown Relations: Te Arawhiti

• Minister for Children

• Minister of Corrections

• Associate Minister of Education (Māori Education)

4) Hon Dr Megan Woods

• Minister of Housing

• Minister of Energy and Resources

• Minister of Research, Science and Innovation

• Associate Minister of Finance

5) Hon Chris Hipkins

• Minister for Covid-19 Response

• Minister of Education

• Minister for the Public Service

• Leader of the House

Minister of Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson has been named as Deputy Prime Minister. Photo / Photosport

6) Hon Carmel Sepuloni

• Minister for Social Development and Employment

• Minister for ACC

• Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage

• Minister for Disability Issues

7) Hon Andrew Little

• Minister of Health

• Minister Responsible for the GCSB

• Minister Responsible for the NZSIS

• Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations

• Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-entry

8) Hon David Parker

• Attorney-General

• Minister for the Environment

• Minister for Oceans and Fisheries

• Minister of Revenue

• Associate Minister of Finance

9) Hon Nanaia Mahuta

• Minister of Foreign Affairs

• Minister of Local Government

• Associate Minister for Māori Development

10) Hon Poto Williams

• Minister for Building and Construction

• Minister of Police

• Associate Minister for Children

• Associate Minister of Housing (Public Housing)

Phil Twyford has been demoted and will be a minister outside Cabinet. Photo / Mark Mitchell

11) Hon Damien O'Connor

• Minister of Agriculture

• Minister for Biosecurity

• Minister for Land Information

• Minister for Rural Communities

• Minister for Trade and Export Growth

12) Hon Stuart Nash

• Minister for Economic and Regional Development

• Minister of Forestry

• Minister for Small Business

• Minister of Tourism

13) Hon Kris Faafoi

• Minister of Justice

• Minister for Broadcasting and Media

• Minister of Immigration

14) Hon Peeni Henare

• Minister of Defence

• Minister for Whānau Ora

• Associate Minister of Health (Māori Health)

• Associate Minister of Housing (Māori Housing)

• Associate Minister of Tourism

15) Hon Willie Jackson

• Minister for Māori Development

• Associate Minister for ACC

• Associate Minister of Justice

16) Jan Tinetti

• Minister of Internal Affairs

• Minister for Women

• Associate Minister of Education

17) Michael Wood

• Minister of Transport

• Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety

• Deputy Leader of the House

18) Kiri Allan

• Minister of Conservation

• Minister for Emergency Management

• Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage

• Associate Minister for the Environment

19) Hon Dr David Clark

• Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

• Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications

• Minister for State-Owned Enterprises

• Minister of Statistics

• Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission

20) Ayesha Verrall

• Minister for Food Safety

• Minister for Seniors

• Associate Minister of Health

• Associate Minister of Research, Science and Innovation

Former Health Minister David Clark has been appointed Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Ministers outside Cabinet

Hon Aupito William Sio

• Minister for Courts

• Minister for Pacific Peoples

• Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs

• Associate Minister of Education (Pacific Peoples)

• Associate Minister of Justice

• Associate Minister of Health (Pacific Peoples)

Hon Meka Whaitiri

• Minister of Customs

• Minister for Veterans

• Associate Minister of Agriculture (Animal Welfare)

• Associate Minister of Statistics

Hon Phil Twyford

• Minister for Disarmament and Arms Control

• Minister of State for Trade and Export Growth

Priyanca Radhakrishnan

• Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector

• Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities

• Minister for Youth

• Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment

Co-operation agreement ministers

Marama Davidson

• Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence

• Associate Minister of Housing (Homelessness)

Hon James Shaw

• Minister of Climate Change

• Associate Minister for the Environment (Biodiversity)

Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw are co-operation agreement ministers. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Parliamentary under-secretaries

Rino Tirikatene MP

• Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries

Minister for Trade and Export Growth (Māori Trade)

Deborah Russell MP

• Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister of Revenue