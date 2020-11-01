Jacinda Ardern's new Cabinet revealed, Grant Robertson named as Deputy PM

Derek Cheng is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Grant Robertson has been named as deputy Prime Minister and Andrew Little as Health Minister.

After later term's KiwiBuild's fiasco, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern demoted Phil Twyford - who will be a minister outside Cabinet, with the disarmament portfolio.

Ardern reveald that Robertson will also keep the Finance portfolio and to be given Infrastructure so he can oversee the roll out of the $12 billion NZ upgrade programme and the $3 billion shovel-ready fund.

Chris Hipkins will be Minister for Covid-19 Response, which will include many facets including testing, managed isolation, and border management. He will keep Education and Leader of the House.

Little will be in charge of the health sector reforms, and be assisted by Associate Health Ministers including Peeni Henare, who will also be Defence Minister.

Henare moves into Cabinet as does newcomer Ayesha Verrall, who will be Associate Health Minister, Minister for Seniors and Minister for Food Safety.

Ardern said there will be two overarching priorities for the new Cabinet, including keeping Kiwis safe from Covid-19 and to drive the economic recovery.

A coordinated health team and a senior economic team are features of the new Cabinet, she said.

She said the global pandemic meant the "world is in a situation we have never seen before", with Europe being hit hard with Covid infections.

"The challenge of Covid-19 will be with us for many many months to come."

PM's portfolio & who's doing what

Ardern will be Child Poverty Reduction, and Arts Culture and Heritage will go to Carmel Sepuloni.

Kelvin Davis remains the party's deputy leader.

Davis revealed this morning that he didn't want the deputy prime ministership.

Davis will keep Crown Maori relations and take on Minister for Children with responsibility for Oranga Tamariki. He retains Associate Education and Corrections.

Megan Woods keeps Housing and Energy and Resources and Science and Innovation, and she picks up Associate Finance.

David Parker keeps Environment and picks up Revenue, as well as a new portfolio of Oceans and Fisheries.

Stuart Nash will have Economic and Regional Development, Tourism, and Forestry, and he will keep Small Businesses.

Damien O'Connor picks up Trade and Export Growth as well as keeping Agriculture.

Sepuloni will keep Social Development, and Employment will be rolled into this.

Nanaia Mahuta will be Foreign Affairs Minister. She is New Zealand's first female Foreign Affairs Minister.

Poto Williams will be Police Minister and move into Cabinet.

Kris Faafoi retains Immigration and Broadcasting, and also becomes Justice Minister.

Willie Jackson will be in Cabinet and have Maori Development.

Jan Tinetti will have Women and Internal Affairs and Associate Education.

Michael Wood will be Employment Relations Minister, while Kiri Allen will be Minister of Conservation.

Commerce and Consumer Affairs and Statistics will be David Clark's portfolios, who returns to Cabinet.

Meka Whaitiri will be a minister again, including responsibility for animal welfare.

Rino Tirikatene will be Oceans under-secretary, and Deborah Russell will be under-secretary for Revenue.

"We know we have a big job ahead of us," Ardern said.

She said Mahuta in Foreign Affairs was a "natural decision" given her previous Associate Trade role.

"She is someone who builds fantastic relationships."

Hipkins will work with public agencies including MBIE, Health and Transport to combat Covid-19, and Ardern said Sir Brian Roche had recommended a single minister to deal with the issues.

She said Twyford still had something to offer.

But he had not met expectations in housing.

Ardern has previously said she expected the deputy leader to be the Deputy PM, but this morning she said there was no reason why different people couldn't hold each role.

Davis said he got into politics to be the MP for Te Tai Tokerau and to improve outcomes for Māori.

He added he wanted to continue as deputy leader and mentor the large Labour caucus.

He appeared to say that he has been given hefty ministerial portfolios, but didn't say what they were.

"I just want to really be able to focus on my new roles and I'm very excited and looking forward to them."

Yesterday Ardern said Covid-19 was top of her mind when deciding Cabinet positions.

"It is a tricky virus and it is only swelling once more. That's all the more reason for us to continue a very concerted effort here," Ardern said.

Health next term will include not only the Covid-response, but implementing reforms set out in the Heather Simpson review.

Ardern will also reveal the fate of David Clark, who resigned the health portfolio following his lockdown indiscretions, and Meka Whaitiri, who was stripped of ministerial roles after an alleged assault that she has denied.

Twyford, who presided over the failure of KiwiBuild and the lack of progress on Auckland light rail, is expected to be demoted but may keep his seat at the Cabinet table.

There are six empty seats at the Cabinet table: those vacated by the four NZ First ministers, and the unfilled vacancies of former Labour Party ministers Iain Lees-Galloway and Clare Curran.

Cabinet usually has 20 ministers, and Ardern said the size of the executive would be largely unchanged.

There are currently 25 ministers in the executive council, which includes ministers outside Cabinet, and 27 members of executive government, which includes two under-secretaries.

Two ministers outside Cabinet will be Green Party co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson, who yesterday joined Ardern and Davis in formally signing the Labour-Greens co-operation agreement.

The Labour caucus elected the Cabinet ministers this morning. Anyone can be nominated and votes can be held if required.

"I do spend the better part of a week in talks with all of our members ... and then I spend a bit of time socialising some of the decisions," Ardern said.

"I make suggestions. The team is free to nominate others."