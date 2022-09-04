Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on a previous visit to New York. Photo / Supplied

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will fly to New York City later this month for an annual meeting of world leaders at the United Nations, the UN General Assembly leaders' week.

The meeting was previously an annual fixture for New Zealand prime ministers, but Ardern has not attended in person since 2019.

This is not her first visit to New York since the pandemic, however - she visited earlier this year as part of her US trade mission.

Ardern will fly to the United States on Air New Zealand's inaugural direct flight between Auckland and New York's JFK Airport.

"I look forward to visiting the United States to meet with counterparts, and taking the opportunity to further promote New Zealand's reconnecting plan," Ardern said.

"It's an important opportunity to set out New Zealand's continued commitment to the multilateral system and international rules-based order. As the world continues to grapple with Covid-19, climate change, the Ukraine and geopolitical tensions, international co-operation is more important than ever," Ardern said.

While in the United States, she will co-host a Christchurch Call to Action Leaders' Summit, with French President Emmanuel Macron and participate in events to promote trade, investment, and tourism.

"I look forward to meeting with heads of state and global tech leaders to continue our important work to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online," Ardern said.

Leaders typically use UN General Assembly as an opportunity to meet one-on-one on the sidelines of the main event.

She will also deliver New Zealand's national statement at the General Assembly.

Ardern will also meet with the Motion Picture Association of America, a trade body representing the film industry, to promote New Zealand as a film destination.

She will also attend the launch of the Invest New Zealand campaign "Do Good, Do Well" alongside major US investment funds.

Ardern said Air New Zealand's new direct flight to New York was "an exciting step in reconnecting New Zealand with the world, and will bring a welcome boost for our tourism and other businesses".