Iwi misinformed by Crown in a project development to revive Hauraki Gulf

People fishing in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Government announced this week 18 new marine protected areas will be created, with the goal of restoring the health of the Hauraki Gulf.

But mana whenua iwi Ngātiwai says there has clearly been a "Crown engagement failure", as consultation with iwi did not happen to finalise this decision.

"As iwi mana whenua of Hauraki Gulf, we are offended to wake [Tuesday] morning to television news announcing a new Crown-led strategy; where Te Iwi o Ngātiwai has not been included," Ngātiwai Trust Board chairman Aperahama Kerepeti-Edwards said.

Revitalising the Gulf is a Government-led strategy that is said to take action on the Sea Change Plan.

Leaders say that the Crown has a responsibility to engage with all iwi of the whenua of the Hauraki Gulf as part of the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park Act 2000.

"The ink is not even dry on their current Crown apology for breaching our rights guaranteed through Te Tiriti o Waitangi and now we have this. We are gobsmacked."

Leaders believe that the Crown is drafting a letter of apology to Te Poari o Ngātiwai for their lack of consultation and overlapping claims process with Hauraki iwi, but iwi remain shocked over not being involved in the design or development.

"Ngatiwai have a massive footprint in the Hauraki Gulf, yet the Crown continues to leave us in the dark, which is an insult." Ngātiwai deputy chairman and representative on the Auckland Council Mana Whenua Kaitiaki Forum Martin Cleave said.

The Department of Conservation (DoC) told the Herald it was saddened to hear that Ngātiwai is upset with the engagement process during the design of the Sea Change Government Response Strategy.

"Particularly given the prior mistakes of the Crown in consultation, we respect their frustrations and appreciate their ongoing willingness to engage with us in these processes."

However, DOC says there were misunderstandings along the way as they had engaged with a consultant who represented Ngātiwai.

A DoC spokesperson said they engaged with Ngātiwai at multiple steps through the strategy process, according to best practice and the consultation protocols laid out in the engagement framework by Te Arawhiti.

Ngātiwai was said to have been contacted in 2018 after Cabinet agreed to establish a Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) to assist in developing a response to the Sea Change Plan.

The iwi and hapū stakeholders were contacted following advice from the Office of Treaty Settlements. An individual who apparently affiliates with Ngātiwai served on the MAC until the process was completed in September 2020.

"Feedback was sought on the draft Government Response Strategy in 2020; we were advised by the Ngātiwai Trust Board that they were using a consultant."

"This consultant received an information pack and was engaged in a meeting shortly after, in which they gave their feedback and supplied very helpful supplementary material afterwards.

"It's disappointing to hear that there are some misunderstandings in the process and we will be following up with Ngātiwai to understand how this can be avoided in future engagement processes."