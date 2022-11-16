Two new projects are now in the works as locals look to rediscover the town’s identity and diversify the business prospects in the town.

Monday marked six years since the South Island town of Kaikōura was turned upside down, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake with the force of 400 atomic bombs ripped through the region shortly after midnight.

It was one of the most complex earthquakes observed anywhere in the world, largely due to the sheer number of faults that ruptured in just a single event.

Mt Lyford resident Jo-Anne MacKinnon and Louis Edgar, of Kaikoura, died in the quake while dozens of others were injured. The town has been synonymous with the events of that fateful day ever since.

The town has fought back, two new projects are now in the works as locals look to rediscover the town’s identity and diversify its business prospects.

Project one is a new development at Wakatu Quay, which could incorporate brand new hospitality or tourism operators, community gathering points, a space for walking and fishing or education facilities.

The second working concept is the plan for a brand new harbour - which has been in need of significant repairs. Both projects came under the umbrella of the Kaikōura Marine Development Project, of which Chris Sturgeon is the project lead.

The marine development projects come from the $10.8m investment from Government through the PGF fund back in 2018.

Both projects are currently in the concept stages, team leaders returned to Government on Thursday to present their drafts and receive feedback on research and feasibility of the projects.

“Looking at South Bay, it’s the lifeblood of kai. Everything around it really is about our ocean and we’re amazing stewards of that, it was a chance to look at the harbour and say we need investment,” said Sturgeon.

“We’re devising up and looking at the best way to create economic benefits over the next generations. We won’t be doing this for another 50-70 years so it’s a good opportunity.”

Tourism has historically made up 60 per cent of the town’s employment and 44 per cent of its GDP. These both took a heavy hit after the quakes.

While the town’s need for repairs kept many families employed in the area, allowing them to stay, Sturgeon said the new focus for Kaikōura is long-term, looking ahead to what the future for the town could be.

“After the quakes, Kaikōura’s identity for two years was just about earthquakes,” he said.

“There was a lot of soul-searching at the time, [the town] isn’t a one-trick pony with tourism, its future is identifying and diversifying what it’s good at.

“We’ll get tourism back, but it’s a chance to look at what the other assets we have are, to create new streams of income.”

The harbour development could open up the possibilities of new trades such as marine research and fishing - two industries which could realise a prolific number of jobs for future generations in the town.

Sturgeon noted Kaikōura is built on the back of entrepreneurs, such as the group of unemployed families who came together to create Whale Watch, one of the town’s most popular tourist attractions.

“With a town relying on the highs of the summer season, this has refocused us on what Kaikōura is about and also saying to locals we can get through this.”