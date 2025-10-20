Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

‘It’s never too late to do the right thing’: Police appeal for truth, two years on from Baby Ru killing

RNZ
5 mins to read

Three people of interest remain: Rosie Morunga, Dylan Ross, and the child's mother, Storm Wall. Photo / RNZ

Three people of interest remain: Rosie Morunga, Dylan Ross, and the child's mother, Storm Wall. Photo / RNZ

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

On the eve of the two-year anniversary of Lower Hutt toddler Baby Ru’s death, police are appealing to those responsible to “do the right thing”.

It comes as the officer in charge of the investigation, Wellington district crime manager Detective Inspector

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save