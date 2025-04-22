“It’s the what ifs, it’s the ‘what we could have done together’,” Wall told RNZ through tears.

“I’m just like picturing him in like costumes, or like picturing what we could have done that day, just, just missing out on milestones is the most heartbreaking thing anyone could go through.”

The defenceless little boy, two days shy of celebrating his second birthday, suffered blunt-force trauma so severe it fractured his skull and led to his death.

The case would become etched in the public consciousness – another young child killed who should have been safe.

Baby Ru, officially named Nga Reo Te Huatahi Reremoana Ahipene-Wall, died at Hutt Hospital on October 22, 2023.

Police have previously said there are three people of interest, Rosie Morunga, her partner Dylan Ross, and the child’s mother, Storm Wall, who were all living at the same Poole St house with Ru.

Neither Morunga nor Ross have spoken to media since the homicide investigation began.

On the one-year anniversary Morunga posted on Instagram: “Missed dearly aunty is so sorry boy I couldn’t save you. Aunty and uncle will get justice.”

She went on to post an image of a baby holding a woman’s hand with the caption “one year and it won’t get any easier”.

In an exclusive interview with RNZ marking the 18-month anniversary of her son’s death, Wall, now 23, spoke at length about what she alleges happened to her son and who she claims killed him.

She said she replayed that day at least twice a week.

Ruthless-Empire Ahipene-Wall, known as Baby Ru, died just before his second birthday, on October 22, 2023, after being taken to Hutt Hospital in an unresponsive state. Photo / RNZ

RNZ is unable to report what she alleges happened, but Wall said what stuck in her mind the most is her effort to try save her son.

“I was trying to do CPR, trying to recover him in that state, that’s what plays in my head. And I feel like I failed ... I should have been faster. I should have, you know, to try and help him like, but I was just screaming out to the world. Saying why? ... I just wanted him to be in the hospital, you know, trying to, trying to catch his breath or anything just so he could still be here.”

Wall last heard from police at the beginning of the year. She said they were checking in to see if they were okay.

Police are yet to rule out any of the three persons of interest. Asked if she found it hard being treated as a person of interest for such a period, Wall replied she did not include herself as a suspect.

“I’m innocent and that’s all I can say. I was a loving mum to him. I gave him the world, even though my world wasn’t perfect.”

The officer in charge of the investigation, dubbed Operation Huia, Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard, told RNZ police were still forensically examining several exhibits relevant to the homicide.

The exhibits include items found by police during a “targeted search” at Moonshine Rd, in a semi-rural area, north of Wellington just over a year after Nga Reo’s death. Police believe a grey-green 1994 Nissan Sentra, with the number plate TE6972 was used to transport items from the crime scene.

“After that analysis we will complete a full review of the entire case and evidence gathered to determine next steps.”

Pritchard urged the person or persons responsible to come forward.

“It would be the decent thing to do and not continue to carry the burden of having killed a young child.”

Wall was adamant she told police everything she knows, and said she was surprised no one has been charged to date. She said she woke up every morning hoping it will be the day she hears there has been an arrest.

“I’m just hoping for it to hurry so he can finally rest more.”

Wall said she had experienced a “wave of emotions” in the last 18 months.

“The first six months was the worst. Like just having your world shattered just all in one ... there’s no description of what that type of feeling is or was it’s just something no one should go through.”

Wall said she had tried to find a “new purpose” since his death. She had attended courses and planned to go back to studying in July.

She still fondly recalled her “happy, bubbly, observant, cheeky little baby” who loved nature.

“He was just perfection in my eyes, as every parent says towards their babies.”

Wall began to cry as she talked about how hard it was to look at the photos of her son around the home.

Despite the pain, she said looking at the little boy’s smile did make her happy too.

“I know he’s not physically here, but his presence within spirit is always here ... it’s calming in a way.”

As she looks back, Wall said her biggest regret, which she does not think will ever go away, is that she moved to Lower Hutt in the first place.

Wall says she has not spoken to Ross or Morunga since the day of her son’s death.

Asked how she feels towards the couple, Wall said “it’s more than hatred”.

“I despise of them with every inch of my body.”

Nga Reo would have been aged 3 years and 6 months this week. Now living in a farm area, Wall is sure the little boy would be out imitating his uncles doing the hunting and fishing. He would also be making most of the large lawn riding with his pretend lawnmower.

“He’d just be loving life I guess.”

Police still want to hear from anyone with information about the case, by calling 105, and quoting the file number 231022/1708, or via the Crime Stoppers line on 0800 555 111.

- RNZ