At a media conference on October 26, Pritchard ruled out other causes – such as a piece of fabric tied around the little boy’s neck – and dismissed reports that he may have ingested baby wipes, which were found at the scene.
Pritchard said the investigation had “advanced a lot” in a year.
Six fulltime staff were dedicated to the inquiry and had spent the year carrying out a large number of inquiries, interviewing witnesses, reviewing forensic evidence, carrying out search warrants and “continuously reviewing and reassessing the evidence”, he said.
Witness statements don’t stack up – police
The three persons of interest had all spoken to police and offered “varying degrees of co-operation”.
“Some things that have been said to police are inconsistent in terms of what the police have established in terms of evidence and facts,” Pritchard said.
“So the door is still open. We would like whoever is responsible for this to come forward and tell us exactly what happened.”
It was not possible to simply charge three people with a crime “because they were there” when it happened, he said.
“In order to file charges under the legislation, we need to reach a certain threshold, the test for prosecution.”
In the weeks following his death, both Wall and Morunga posted on social media maintaining their innocence, while Wall has also given interviews to some media outlets.
Other members of the whānau have spoken publicly about their concerns for Baby Ru and attempts to alert authorities.
In September, Morunga was sentenced to 18 months’ jail on various charges, including theft and four assaults – one on a journalist, who was punched multiple times outside court during an earlier appearance.
Early on in the investigation, it was revealed that before police secured the scene, the car in which Baby Ru was taken to hospital returned to the Poole St property three times and removed vital evidence.
At that stage, working on behalf of the coroner, they talked to hospital staff and family members to understand what occurred in the lead-up to him being hospitalised.
“Then as those inquiries were completed, part of our investigation is to obtain a search warrant for the house.
“Looking back, I’m proud of the team effort, I’m proud of everything they did, and on the day [they] worked as efficiently as they could and on the basis of the information received.”
Experienced CIB investigators were used to dealing with serious crime, including homicide – but an investigation like this still took a toll, he admitted.
“Like anyone in society, seeing a crime like this where a defenceless 1-year-old child has been subjected to violence by an adult or adults, it’s quite abhorrent and you ask yourself ‘How could this happen? How could someone do this to a defenceless young child?’.”
Even after a year, police were open to new information.