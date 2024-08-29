The reporter, who works for NZME, was assaulted while questioning Morunga. The reporter’s phone and debit card were stolen during the clash, with the card later used to buy hundreds of dollars worth of alcohol.
Another woman who has been charged with assault in connection to the incident with the journalist has maintained her not-guilty plea. She has name suppression with a judge-alone trial set down for February.
Her appearance was excused from the Hutt Valley District Court today.
NZME editor-in-chief Murray Kirkness earlier said each day the organisation’s journalists across the country worked hard to fulfil an important role in covering news, keeping communities informed and pushing for truth and justice.
“Their safety is always our number one priority and they should be free to do their jobs without obstruction. Our team has our full support.”
Catherine Hutton is an Open Justice reporter, based in Wellington. She has worked as a journalist for 20 years, including at the Waikato Times and RNZ. Most recently she was working as a media adviser at the Ministry of Justice.