It’s called ‘Battle of the Babes’

The battle for the busiest seat in the country finds a frontline in drizzly and dim Tuarangi St. With its blend of upscale villas and weatherbeaten state homes, the residents of this road in suburban Western Springs are cannon fodder for New Zealand’s most well-known young MPs.
National MP Nikki Kaye, 31, is door-knocking alone in the rain. It's Tuesday afternoon. Most people are away. Others, like Michael Atkinson, are working from home. "Where do I start?" he asks. An engineer and businessman, Atkinson praises the Government's 90-day trial period.
"Without it, I wouldn't have taken on three extra staff." But just when it seems the 44 year-old is a conservative focus group's dream, he tells Kaye wages here are way too low. "There's no way we'd pay staff $13 an hour," he says.
Auckland Central's MP switches talk back to business policy.
Next to answer the door is architect Craig Wilson. He says he likes John Key's folksy charm.