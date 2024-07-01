Neil Volzke is mayor of the Stratford District.
OPINION
When times are tough it is easy to slip into a negative mindset which for some people, really takes a toll. Whether it is financial pressures, employment, health issues or any other crisis causing the stress, the feeling can quickly become quite overwhelming, and it is difficult to see the good things that are around us.
Stratford is a district that has some great sporting facilities and parks to enjoy, along with clubs and organisations that offer the opportunity to socialise, grow friendships and relax.
As it happens in recent times, I have been using our parks and walkways more often than I have in the past, bought about by the need to exercise our new family member, Lulu the dog.