Police have reopened a central Wellington street after investigating an “item of concern” found near the Israeli embassy.

The item is not of concern, they have confirmed.

Police received a report about the item at a premises on Brandon St, a spokesperson said in a statement.

It is understood the item was found outside the Embassy of Israel.

“The road will be closed at Featherston Street and Lambton Quay while staff assess the item,” police said.

Shortly after, police reopened the street.

“Inquiries determined the item was not of concern and police are due to leave the scene shortly.”

Police and the New Zealand Defence Force’s bomb squad were also called to the area in December following reports of suspicious packages outside the Israeli and United States embassies.

Stuff had reported it understood a fake baby covered in blood was left outside the Israeli embassy on that occasion.

The New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team later confirmed there was no risk to safety from either package.



