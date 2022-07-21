Housing agency Kāinga Ora paused construction at an Auckland social housing complex in Millwater in June. Photo / RNZ, Rayssa Almeida

Housing agency Kāinga Ora paused construction at an Auckland social housing complex in Millwater in June. Photo / RNZ, Rayssa Almeida

By Rayssa Almeida of RNZ

A young woman who was homeless for years says critics of social housing don't know what it's like to be on the streets in the middle of winter.

Housing agency Kāinga Ora paused construction at an Auckland social housing complex in Millwater after neighbourhood complaints it would "change the character" of the area.

Karen*, 20, knows exactly the importance of social housing developments.

She was asked by her mother to leave their home when she was 15 and said if it wasn't for her "street family", things would have been different.

"I had a whole entire street family and because I was the youngest they would look after me and make sure I was alright."

Karen was one of the 4000 people sleeping rough that the Government put in hotels during the 2020 lockdown.

She said after that period, the streets became her home again.

"It sucked. I was too young for a benefit, so I had to make sure I had money for my own needs. Winter was the worst part, trying to make sure I had enough blankets."

Karen got pregnant and with the help of the non-profit organisation Lifewise she was able to access emergency housing.

But it wasn't until December last year when she was able to have her forever home.

"Living on the streets, it's a lot. Trying to make sure you have enough blankets, pillows and everything else. It's nothing compared to staying in your own place. I love it here," she said.

The social housing complex Karen lives is a collaboration between Kāinga Ora, Lifewise and the Airedale Trust.

It is one of many social housing complexes built to help more than 8000 households in Auckland waiting for public housing.

Lifewise chief executive Haehaetu Barrett said the concerns were understandable but vulnerable people needed support to have a chance to start again.

"It's actually a national familiar concern when we are looking at having houses and homes putting into communities. And I guess it's about having an understanding and remembering these whānau have children as well."

For Karen, those against the social developments don't understand what it is like to be out in the cold weather.

"I do understand [them] but at the same time would you rather see people out there trying to hustle for blankets and sleeping bags and sleeping rough in wet conditions or would you rather know that people has a safe roof over their head?"

Residents at Millwater said it was disappointing that the community had not been consulted in the process.

A resident who RNZ agreed not to name said the issue in Silverdale in the past few weeks raised concerns about the building of the development.

"It's been gang issue up there and we are worried about a similar thing happening here. It's a safe community and we really don't want it to change. Obviously living nearby I'm opposed to it," she told RNZ.

Meanwhile, for Karen, social housing means not only a home but getting her family back together.

Her older son got put in care after she experienced homeless during her first pregnancy, and a home could mean she will have the chance to have him closer.

"I got two kids. In terms of me getting my son back is stable, is warm and it got enough space for the three of us. It's just overall really great."

For those that believe social housing will bring issues to their neighbourhoods, Karen said that it's important to look beyond privileges.

"Not everyone asks to be put into homeless, not everyone receives enough of a benefit to pay how expensive rent is now. I don't understand it."

Through a statement, Kāinga Ora said it didn't give the community sufficient information at the right time and this created a feeling among residents of being taken by surprise.

It said it had paused all activity on the site and suspended any decision about how to progress the site.

The statement said Kāinga Ora had actively sought feedback about plans for Bonair Crescent via a Social Pinpoint page on its website.

Kāinga Ora will be collecting feedback until August 26, and a decision about the development will be made after that time.

*Name changed to protect privacy

