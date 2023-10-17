Israel-Hamas war: NZ Human Rights Commission urges reporting of Islamophobia, anti-Semitism

Protesters flying Palestinian flags arrived at Auckland Museum in response to the building being lit in Israeli colours. Video / Supplied

New Zealand’s Human Rights Commission has urged people to report any instances of Islamophobia, anti-Semitism or other discrimination as the conflict rages between Israel and Hamas.

It comes after reports of disorder at Auckland War Memorial Museum when a small number of Palestinian sympathisers gathering to rally against the building being lit up in Israeli colours met Israeli sympathisers there.

There were also ugly scenes in Sydney last Monday after thousands of pro-Palestinian sympathisers gathered on the steps of the Sydney Opera House, which was illuminated in blue and white in support of Israel.

Video from the event showed protesters also burning Israeli flags, setting off flares and chanting anti-Semitic phrases, including “gas the Jews”.

The director-general of security for the Australia Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) and the director of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have since jointly warned of the potential for “spontaneous violence”, the Syndey Morning Herald reported.

Police in New Zealand have been patrolling the country’s mosques and synagogues following the conflict’s outbreak over a week ago on October 7.

israel-lebanon border

New Zealand’s Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt said it was “at moments like this that we are called on to demonstrate our common humanity to each other”.

The Commission encouraged anyone who thought they were experiencing anti-Semitism, Islamophobia or other forms of discrimination to report it.

The Human Rights Act made any discrimination on the basis of religious belief, ethical belief, colour, race, ethnic or national origin or political opinion unlawful.

Hunt said, “It is a time for empathy, manaaki and mutual respect for each other.”

“It’s terrifying to see such events unfold and to be far away from loved ones. We know this is a stressful, tense time for many, especially those with whānau in the region.

“Our thoughts are with all communities affected here in Aotearoa New Zealand following the horrific loss of life and violence in Israel and Gaza,” he said.

Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt.

“We support the calls of the United Nations secretary-general for all sides to immediately adhere to international human rights and humanitarian law – to protect the lives, health and dignity of all.”

Hunt also said media should be mindful of inflammatory language or phrasing and all New Zealand organisations should be careful of the actions they take.

He made the comments after Auckland War Memorial Museum copped criticism from some for lighting the building in Israeli colours, forcing the institution to apologise, which was followed by criticism from others of it issuing the apology.

Museum chief executive David Reeves issued a statement saying, “Our approach was wrong, and I personally apologise for the distress and hurt caused to members of our community.”

Police were called when tensions rose between Palestinian sympathisers and Israeli sympathisers.

A police spokeswoman said officers were there to “maintain the peace” from about 6.30pm to 9pm on Sunday, after which time all protesters left. She said there were no reports of injuries.

Auckland War Memorial Museum was lit up with the colours of Israel's flag on Sunday evening.

Auckland War Memorial Museum copped criticism from some for lighting the building in Israeli colours, forcing the institution to apologise, which was followed by criticism from others of it issuing the apology.

Janfrie Wakim, a member of the Auckland Museum Institute and a long-time activist for justice in Palestine, said the protesters used jackets and flags to cover the lights. She called it a “very non-violent act of defiance”.

Wakim was shocked the museum would take what she believed was “such a partisan view”.

The Israel Institute of New Zealand claimed on social media Palestinian sympathisers had damaged the lights.

The Holocaust and Antisemitism Foundation, Aotearoa New Zealand said the museum’s apology was “shameful”.

All New Zealand synagogues and the one Jewish school have been closed over security concerns, the Jewish Council said.

Council spokesperson Juliet Moses said it was not aware of any specific threats, saying the decision was made in consultation with the police and the community.

Police said they had not asked the Jewish community to close centres or cancel events. They have, however, been in talks with community leaders.

The Herald has approached police for any updates on security concerns.

The recent conflict in Israel and Gaza began when Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel, sparking an Israeli retaliation on October 7.

At least 2778 people have been killed and 9700 wounded in Gaza, according to the health ministry there. More than 1400 Israelis have been killed, the vast majority civilians massacred in Hamas’ assault.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.