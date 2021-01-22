Irishman Creek Station reportedly going up for sale

Irishman Creek Station near Lake Tekapo. Photo / Facebook

The Irishman Creek Station is reportedly going up for sale.

The property, a short distance from Lake Tekapo, is currently a sheep and beef farm.

In the early 1950s, the station played a major role in the way boats propelled themselves through water as the modern jet boat was developed on site.

The Herald understands the property will be listed shortly with Harcourts Wanaka.