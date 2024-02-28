Cordons were in place while police negotiated with a man at the centre of a stand-off in Stratford last year. Photo / Ilona Hanne

The independent police watchdog has found an officer was justified in shooting at an armed man during a lengthy siege that saw part of a Taranaki town shut down, and the offender’s family and friends gather at the cordon to coax him out.

The man was holed up in a Stratford house in late March last year amid a stand-off that lasted about 14 hours.

Soon after police arrived at the house, an officer fired three shots at the man after he was seen pointing a shotgun out of a window toward police.

All three shots missed and the man later surrendered.

Today, the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) released a report on the incident, following a complaint about the police response.

It found the officer’s decision to shoot was justified under the Crimes Act.

The authority also reviewed the planning of the operation to locate the man, referred to as Mr X in the report, and the management of the subsequent siege.

It found the “satisfactory conclusion” of the stand-off, with Mr X surrendering and no further shots fired by police, indicated “a well-executed operation”, showing the benefits of a patient and planned approach to a potentially dangerous situation.

“In addition, families who were evacuated by police during the siege were complimentary of police actions in how they communicated with them and assured their safety.”

The authority was also satisfied that police actions to support the tenant of the house Mr X was hiding in were appropriate.

The incident began about 10.30pm on March 27 last year when Mr X was involved in a police pursuit in Stratford.

His vehicle was successfully spiked multiple times, however he continued to flee.

He was tracked to a home in Achilles St about 12.45am and police surrounded the area.

Over the course of the day, cordons were established and the police negotiation team worked to bring the stand-off to an end.

It is alleged Mr X fired shots at police before he surrendered and was taken into custody at about 3pm.

During the stand-off, schools in the area went into lockdown, some residents were asked to leave their homes, and a part of State Highway 3 was closed.

Family and friends of Mr X had gathered at the scene and were communicating with him as it unfolded.

They had also contacted Te Paati Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer for assistance in de-escalating the incident.

Mr X later appeared in Hāwera District Court.

Superintendent Scott Fraser, Central District Commander, acknowledged the IPCA’s findings.

He said the incident was lengthy and demanding and involved a firearm being presented at police.

“Our officers have to act in a way to protect not only themselves but the public. Due to the duration of this incident, specialist staff from within the district as well as outside of the district were called to assist.”

“I am incredibly proud of their efforts, in a situation that lasted for a significant period of time, the responding staff did everything they could to reach a resolution without any harm.

“The decision to discharge a firearm is one that no police officer ever wants to make. This further shows how unpredictable these jobs can be, within a matter of time, lives can be at risk.”

